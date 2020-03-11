Bucks' George Hill: Off injury report
Hill (thigh) is off the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Celtics.
Hill has been dealing with a bruised right thigh, but he'll be able to return Thursday. Across his past eight appearances, he's averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.8 minutes.
