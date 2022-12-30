Hill (illness) will not suit up against the Timberwolves on Friday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Hill was tabbed doubtful on the initial injury report and will sit Friday. Although he logged 28 minutes in his most recent contest, he had fallen out of the rotation in the four prior games. With Jrue Holiday (illness) and Khris Middleton (knee) also out, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will see significant backcourt minutes. Hill's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Wizards.