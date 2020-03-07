Bucks' George Hill: Out Friday
Hill (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Hill will miss his second consecutive game due to a groin injury. His absence means Eric Bledsoe and Donte DiVincenzo could see some extra run at point guard. The veteran point guard's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
