Bucks' George Hill: Out vs. Pelicans
Hill (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
It remains unclear as to when Hill may return to action, although he's set to miss yet another contest while rehabbing from a left groin strain. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until more information becomes known.
