Hill will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors due to an illness.

Hill was listed as probable due to an illness ahead of Monday's loss to the Spurs and ultimately played through it. However, it appears he has suffered some type of setback, as the Bucks have already ruled him out a day ahead of time. His absence means Donte DiVincenzo will presumably be the primary backup at point guard behind Eric Bledsoe.

