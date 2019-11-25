Bucks' George Hill: Out with back soreness
Hill won't play Monday against the Jazz due to back soreness.
Hill was a late addition to the injury report, though the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious. He'll likely have a good chance to return Wednesday against the Hawks. Donte DiVincenzo could see more time at point guard off the bench with Hill out of commission.
