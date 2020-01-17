Hill logged 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during the Bucks' 128-123 Thursday night win over the Celtics.

Hill was on the floor in crunch time and posted a team-high plus-13 among those who played at least 20 minutes. On top of those numbers, Hill was efficient and a valuable source of offensive. He could become an intriguing fantasy asset if the Bucks ever start to lean away from Eric Bledsoe.