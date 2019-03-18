Hill had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.

Hill saw limited action as expected in this his second bout back in the lineup following a nine-game absence with a groin injury. With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) likely set to be sidelined for six weeks or so, Hill has a chance to earn an increased role down the stretch. However, given the team's depth, it's fairly unlikely that Hill will establish himself as a valuable option outside of deeper formats.