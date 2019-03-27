Hill had four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.

Hill struggled with his shot but made an impact across multiple categories. He has also earned 20 minutes in consecutive contests for the first time here in March, and for the first time since early February. With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Tony Snell (ankle) both sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Hill is likely to continue seeing decent minutes across the last seven matchups.