Hill (hamstring) played 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's Game 4 win over the Magic.

The veteran guard was considered probable coming in due to a hamstring injury, but he was available for his usual role off the bench and saw his most action since Game 1 (27 minutes). Hill finished with nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and two steals on his way to a team-best plus-30.