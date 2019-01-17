Bucks' George Hill: Plays through rib issue
Hill (ribs) contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies.
Hill was listed as probable with the rib injury heading into the contest, but as expected, it didn't prevent him from suiting up. He filled his familiar role as the top backup to Eric Bledsoe and drilled one of the Bucks' 12 three-pointers on the evening.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...