Hill (ribs) contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hill was listed as probable with the rib injury heading into the contest, but as expected, it didn't prevent him from suiting up. He filled his familiar role as the top backup to Eric Bledsoe and drilled one of the Bucks' 12 three-pointers on the evening.