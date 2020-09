Hill tallied just eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-104 Game 1 loss to Miami.

Hill shifted into the starting lineup with Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) unable to be cleared for the game. Those who gambled on Hill in DFS were left suitably disappointed despite the elevated playing time. Hill is typically more reliable than this and should be better if he is given the starting nod again on Wednesday.