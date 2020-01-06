Bucks' George Hill: Probable for Monday
Hill is considered probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
Hill is battling an illness, but the Bucks are still expecting to have their backup point guard available Monday night. Hill has just 13 total points over his last three contests.
