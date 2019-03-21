Hill (groin) is probable Friday against the Heat.

Hill missed Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers due to left groin soreness, but he should be back in the fold Friday. With Malcolm Brogdon (out) sidelined for the rest of the regular season and probably into the first round of the playoffs, Hill's role could expand from here on out. Since February, the veteran is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.5 minutes.