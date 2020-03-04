Bucks' George Hill: Probable Wednesday
Hill is nursing a groin injury but is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
Hill take a shot to the groin from Goran Dragic late in Monday's loss to the Heat and was unable to return. However, it seems he is on track to play against the Pacers, so the injury does not appear serious. Look for confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
