Hill notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 24 minutes Thursday in the Bucks' 105-92 win over the Raptors.

Milwaukee's bench unit wasn't effective as a whole Thursday, but Hill's scoring was at least enough to keep the Bucks afloat while the backcourt starters rested. It was only the four time in 15 January games that Hill reached double digits in points, which illustrates his lack of fantasy upside. He doesn't offer enough in the other major categories to compensate for the underwhelming scoring outputs.