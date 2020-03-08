Bucks' George Hill: Questionable again Sunday
Hill (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game at Phoenix, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 33-year-old has missed the last two games with the groin injury but may be able to retake the court Sunday. Hill's status figures to be updated following the team's morning shootaround.
