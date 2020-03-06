Bucks' George Hill: Questionable Friday
Hill (groin) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Lakers.
Hill was a scratch in Wednesday's matchup against Indiana due to a bruised groin, but it appears as though the veteran may be able to return to the floor after being considered questionable. The former IUPUI standout is averaging 9.7 points in 51 games played this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...