Hill had four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks.

Hill is dealing with a leg bruise, which resulted in his being listed as probable heading into this one. However, he was ultimately healthy enough to suit up. Hill has been held to single digits in scoring in three straight games, and he's merely a modest contributor off the bench on a team with loads of depth. As things stand, Hill is only worthy of consideration in the deepest leagues.