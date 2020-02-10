Bucks' George Hill: Remains out Monday
Hill (hamstring) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Hill hasn't played since Jan. 28 while battling a left hamstring strain. The veteran guard will have one more chance to make it back to action before the All-Star break, as the Bucks close out their first-half schedule Wednesday in Indiana.
