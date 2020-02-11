Bucks' George Hill: Remains out Wednesday
Hill (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Indiana.
The veteran guard will remain sidelined for a seventh straight contest while tending to a hamstring strain. With the All-Star break beginning Thursday, Hill could likely return to the court to open up the second half of the season when the Bucks face the Pistons on Feb. 20.
