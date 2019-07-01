Bucks' George Hill: Returning to Milwaukee
Hill and the Bucks agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks did lose Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers earlier in the day, but they were able to lock down Hill, who has been a valuable bench piece since joining Milwaukee from the Cavs in December of 2018. He averaged 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 60 games last year, and he figures to slot in as the backup point guard behind Eric Bledsoe for the 2019-2020 campaign.
