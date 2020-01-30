Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out Friday
Hill will not play Friday against the Nuggets due to a left hamstring strain.
Hill apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Wizards and will miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Eric Bledsoe and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) should handle the majority of point guard duties. Hill's next chance to take the court comes Sunday against Phoenix.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...