Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out Monday
Hill (groin) has been ruled out Monday against the Bulls.
Hill departed Saturday's matchup against Minnesota and was later diagnosed with a left groin strain. The injury is evidently significant enough to force him out for at least one contest, and as a result, Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton could see additional minutes off the bench.
