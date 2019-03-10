Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out Saturday
Hill (groin) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Hill will miss his seventh straight game as he continues to deal with a left groin strain. Coach Mike Budenholzer expressed some optimism, indicating that Hill could return at some point over the next week. He'll likely be considered day-to-day at this point and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...