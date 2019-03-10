Hill (groin) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Hill will miss his seventh straight game as he continues to deal with a left groin strain. Coach Mike Budenholzer expressed some optimism, indicating that Hill could return at some point over the next week. He'll likely be considered day-to-day at this point and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

More News
Our Latest Stories