Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out Thursday
Hill (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Sixers.
Hill wasn't originally listed on the injury report for Thursday's game, but it turns out he'll miss a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a left hamstring issue. In his absence, Eric Bledsoe and Donte DiVincenzo should handle the majority of point guard duties. Hill's next chance to play will come Saturday in Orlando.
