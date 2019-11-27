Hill (back) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran point guard sat out Monday's game due to the back soreness and was doubtful for Wednesday, so it's no surprise he won't be facing the Raptors. The return of Khris Middleton (quadriceps) from a seven-game hiatus should help ease the impact of Hill's absence, though Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton should continue to see increased minutes, as well.