Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday
Hill (back) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran point guard sat out Monday's game due to the back soreness and was doubtful for Wednesday, so it's no surprise he won't be facing the Raptors. The return of Khris Middleton (quadriceps) from a seven-game hiatus should help ease the impact of Hill's absence, though Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton should continue to see increased minutes, as well.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.