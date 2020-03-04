Bucks' George Hill: Ruled out
Hill (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.
Hill was initially considered probable, but he'll be held out as he nurses what the team is calling a bruised groin. Hill has averaged 22.6 minutes per game off the bench since the All-Star break.
