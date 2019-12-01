Bucks' George Hill: Scores 10 in Saturday's win
Hill posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.
Hill has now appeared in consecutive contests after missing two in a row with a back injury. The 33-year-old veteran remains a decent option for deep formats, but he's likely too far down on the team's pecking order to warrant much attention in shallower leagues.
