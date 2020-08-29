Hill (finger) chipped in 11 points (2-3 FG, 7-8 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 win against the Magic.

Hill had been listed as probable due to a left finger sprain but ended up earning the most minutes among the six reserves who saw the floor for Milwaukee. Hill unsurprisingly didn't contribute incredible counting stats in this first round series against the Magic. Still, he's one of the team's most dependable options at guard, capable of contributing on both ends with sturdy defense, three-point shooting and steady playmaking.