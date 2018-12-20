Bucks' George Hill: Scores 11 points in win
Hill scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and added three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
Hill had his best game as a Buck, scoring in double-figures for the first time since his arrival in Milwaukee. He's struggled shooting the ball with his new team, shooting just 25-percent from the field in his Wisconsin tenure. That said, he's managed to average 21.7 minutes per game, and appears likely to continue being a fixture in the rotation moving forward despite his offensive woes.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...