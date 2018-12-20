Hill scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and added three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Hill had his best game as a Buck, scoring in double-figures for the first time since his arrival in Milwaukee. He's struggled shooting the ball with his new team, shooting just 25-percent from the field in his Wisconsin tenure. That said, he's managed to average 21.7 minutes per game, and appears likely to continue being a fixture in the rotation moving forward despite his offensive woes.