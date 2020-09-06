Hill finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), five boards, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes of a 118-115 overtime win against Miami on Sunday.

Hill came off the bench to fill the void left in the lineup once Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) left the game late in the first quarter. Hill has been the Bucks' best option off the bench, and he turned in another solid performance in this one, pitching in to help replace the production of his team's missing MVP. Game 5 will be Tuesday.