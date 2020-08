Hill finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two boards, and three assists in 19 minutes in a 114-106 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Hill notched double-digit points for the first time since the restart, doing most of his damage on a 50 percent shooting night from deep. The strong shooting night couldn't spark the Bucks to a win in the contest. He'll face Washington on Tuesday.