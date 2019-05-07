Hill finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 27 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.

Hill's 15 points on Monday marked his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort, having scored 21 in Milwaukee's Game 3 win. He seems to have carved out a solid role within the Bucks rotation, averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 24.3 minutes in seven games leading up to Monday.