Bucks' George Hill: Scores 15 points off bench
Hill finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes of a 121-109 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Hill was forced to do most of the legwork early on, as he was one of the few Bucks players making shots as the team fell behind by a large amount early. Hill has been a steadying presence off the bench for the Bucks, scoring double digits in eight of his last nine games and usually recording a handful of other statistics. He'll face the Hawks on Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.