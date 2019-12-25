Hill finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes of a 121-109 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Hill was forced to do most of the legwork early on, as he was one of the few Bucks players making shots as the team fell behind by a large amount early. Hill has been a steadying presence off the bench for the Bucks, scoring double digits in eight of his last nine games and usually recording a handful of other statistics. He'll face the Hawks on Friday.