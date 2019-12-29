Hill had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Orlando.

Hill bounced back after a lackluster effort Friday night, and he's now scored in double-figures in seven of his last eight games. In that span, he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.