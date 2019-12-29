Bucks' George Hill: Scores 17 in win
Hill had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Orlando.
Hill bounced back after a lackluster effort Friday night, and he's now scored in double-figures in seven of his last eight games. In that span, he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...