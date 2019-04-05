Hill produced 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in the Bucks' win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Hill produced a solid stat line in Thursday's win over the 76ers, and he continues to play solid minutes in the Bucks' second unit. Over his last three games, he's averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

