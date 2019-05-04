Hill had 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

Hill was spectacular, particularly as a scorer, and he continues to make a massive impact with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) still sidelined. Hill has provided veteran leadership off the bench while reaching double figures in scoring in four of seven playoff games this postseason, including two of the first three games in round two. It's unclear whether Brogdon will be ready to return for Monday's Game 4, but regardless Hill is likely to keep earning decent minutes given that the Celtics have essentially forced the Bucks to rely on smaller and quicker lineups across the last two contests.