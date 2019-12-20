Hill finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.

Hill had an efficient night Thursday, totaling 21 points including three triples. The Bucks are going to be without Eric Bledsoe (leg) for at least another week meaning Hill is likely to see upwards of 25 minutes per night. The veteran doesn't have the highest ceiling but can be a sneaky source of points and assists. He is worth considering in 12-team leagues if you need a boost in either of those categories.