Bucks' George Hill: Scores 21 points Thursday
Hill finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.
Hill had an efficient night Thursday, totaling 21 points including three triples. The Bucks are going to be without Eric Bledsoe (leg) for at least another week meaning Hill is likely to see upwards of 25 minutes per night. The veteran doesn't have the highest ceiling but can be a sneaky source of points and assists. He is worth considering in 12-team leagues if you need a boost in either of those categories.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.