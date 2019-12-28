Hill tallied eight points (4-7 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 112-86 victory over Atlanta.

Hill cooled off in Friday's blowout victory, ending with just eight points. He still shot the ball well from the field but the volume of shots was reduced as the Bucks took over early. He has been flirting with standard league value over the past two weeks, although his stat-set remains limited. Until Eric Bledsoe (leg) returns, Hill is worth a look if you need points with a few dimes.