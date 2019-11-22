Bucks' George Hill: Scores seven in win
Hill had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 137-129 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Hill provided another serviceable performance as part of the Bucks' backup rotation. Much shouldn't be expected from the score-first point guard, as he's dropped 10-plus points in only four of 15 games. However, Hill has been rather consistent in terms of shooting percentage, registering over 50 percent from the field through 15 games, which could be an asset in deeper category-based leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' George Hill: Nails six triples in victory•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Scores seven points in win•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Leads bench in scoring in loss•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Hands out seven dimes in opener•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Returning to Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' George Hill: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.