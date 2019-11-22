Hill had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 137-129 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Hill provided another serviceable performance as part of the Bucks' backup rotation. Much shouldn't be expected from the score-first point guard, as he's dropped 10-plus points in only four of 15 games. However, Hill has been rather consistent in terms of shooting percentage, registering over 50 percent from the field through 15 games, which could be an asset in deeper category-based leagues.