Hill finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two boards and four assists in a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Hill had a pedestrian night in the contest, matching a season-low in field goal attempts in the game as he stepped aside and let teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo shoulder the scoring load. The important note is that Hill was on the floor in the closing minutes of the game when Toronto made it close, showing that the team has faith in the veteran guard. The Bucks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.