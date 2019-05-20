Bucks' George Hill: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday
Hill finished with 24 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.
Hill was magnificent for the Bucks during Sunday's double-overtime loss, finishing the game with a team-high 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He continues to play big minutes and was even on the floor down the stretch on this one, the preferred option over Eric Bledsoe who had been struggling. Hill's veteran presence and leadership are exactly why the Bucks acquired him and it appears he is going to be invaluable for the team moving forward. He will certainly not put up numbers like this every night and the Bucks will be hoping he doesn't need to in lieu of the starting unit finding some form.
