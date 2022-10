Hill notched eight points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Nets.

Hill played a season-high minute count in this contest, though it didn't result in any larger stat line than his previous efforts. He figures to maintain a rotational role on the ball behind Jrue Holliday and should continue to see expanded run while Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are sidelined.