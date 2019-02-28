Coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday that Hill won't be ready to play at any point during the Bucks' four-game road trip, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks kicked off the West Coast swing with a 141-140 overtime win over the Kings on Wednesday and will face the Lakers (on Friday), Jazz (Saturday) and Suns (Monday) before returning home. Hill, who has already missed the last two contests, is thus likely to remain in Milwaukee to receive treatment for his strained left groin before being re-evaluated. With Hill's absence possibly extending beyond the road trip, the Bucks could look to re-sign Isaiah Canaan to a second 10-day deal or put in a waiver claim for Tim Frazier, who was waived by the Pelicans on Thursday and was previously with Milwaukee for training camp.