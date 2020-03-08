Bucks' George Hill: Set to play Sunday
Hill (groin) will be available Sunday against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Hill missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he'll return to being a key piece off the bench Sunday. Prior to the injury, Hill had played at least 20 minutes in six of his last seven games, scoring in double-figures in four of those contests.
