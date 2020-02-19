Coach Mike Budenholzer said Hill (hamstring) will be ready to play Thursday against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The veteran point guard missed the last seven games due to the left hamstring strain, but he's primed to retake the court after resting up over the All-Star break. Hill is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.1 minutes while shooting 51.1-percent from deep through 44 games.