Hill (abdomen) has been downgraded to out Sunday for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Bulls, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hill was officially listed as questionable heading into the postseason opener, but head coach Mike Budenholzer said just one day earlier that the veteran point guard would be available Sunday, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Evidently, Hill's right abdominal strain proved more bothersome than expected for him leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET opening tip, so he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen to serve as the Bucks' top guards off the bench with Hill out of the mix.