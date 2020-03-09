Bucks' George Hill: Sitting out Monday
Hill (leg) will not play Monday against the Nuggets.
Hill took a hit to the leg during Sunday's loss to Phoenix, and he'll sit out Monday with what the team is calling a "bruised right adductor." With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) out and Eric Bledsoe (knee) doubtful to play, Donte DiVincenzo could serve as the fill-in at point guard.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...