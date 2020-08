Hill will start Tuesday's contest against the Wizards.

With Eric Bledsoe (knee), Wes Matthews (hip), Khris Middleton (rest) and Donte DiVincenzo (elbow) out, Hill will join the starting five. Hill has started just one other contest this season, but in games that he's seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.